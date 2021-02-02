  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services, reports

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,203 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 63 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 36 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 562,510 and 14,6672 deaths as of Feb. 2.

In the state as of Jan. 29, there has been a total of 481,801 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.