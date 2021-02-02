Menu
News
Latest Headlines
SOS Jocelyn Benson Pushes To Make Voting Easier
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a call with media that she’s looking to keep that momentum going and make it easier to vote.
Whitmer Has Record $3.5M In Bank For Reelection Campaign
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reported having a record $3.5 million in the bank for her 2022 reelection campaign Monday, shattering what was raised by previous Michigan governors halfway through their first terms.
Clean Slate Expungement For Michigan Felons
The Clean Slate Initiative automatically expunges misdemeanors seven years after sentencing.
15 Pit Bulls Captured In Flint Fighting Ring
The fighting ring was accidentally found during a drug investigation over the weekend.
Michigan Reports 2,066 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths For Sunday And Monday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,066 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional eight deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Michigan State University Enforces 2 Week Stay-At-Home Order
School officials say since 2,500 students moved on campus for the spring semester cases have been rising.
First Forecast Weather February 2, 2021 (Today)
Some sun today.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 1, 2021 (Tonight)
Snow ends this evening.
18 hours ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
NBA Cancels Detroit-Denver Game Because Of Virus Issues
Detroit's game at Denver on Monday night was called off by the NBA because of contact tracing issues for the Pistons left the team without enough players available to take the floor.
Lions Add Staley, Brunell, DeLeone, Capers To New Staff
The Detroit Lions on Friday added Duce Staley, Mark Brunell, Mark DeLeone, and Dom Capers to their coaching staff.
NFL On CBS Talent Share Their Favorite Big Game Memories Ahead Of Super Bowl LV
NFL on CBS announcers, reporters and analysts shared their favorite Super Bowl memories with us as we get ready for Super Bowl LV on CBS.
Warriors Jump On Pistons To Win 118-91
Stephen Curry scored 28 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors raced to an early lead on the way to a 118-91 rout of the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
General Motors Plans To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targetsⁱⁱ to achieve carbon neutrality.
Nissan Recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs For Brake Light Problem
Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.
True Crime: Inside Shocking Murder-Suicides: Why Is This Horrific Crime Happening More?
February 2, 2021 at 10:00 am
Filed Under:
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
Murder-Suicides
,
separation agreement
,
True Crime
One woman tells Dr. Oz about her father’s response when her mother gave him a separation agreement.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
