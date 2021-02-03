Menu
Covid-19 Headquarters: Cut Through The Covid Confusion-What To Do Now If You Or A Loved One Has Covid–Lifesaving Advice
Can you take Ibuprofen if you are suffering from COVID-19? Dr. Oz and ER physician Jake Deutsch update you on the latest.
1 hour ago
Michigan Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Setting Booby Trap To Harm Troopers
A Twining man has been charged with attempted murder and several other charges after Michigan State Police say he set up a booby trap to harm troopers.
State Officials Warn People To Be Aware, Use Caution On Ice
Authorities in Michigan are warning people to be extremely cautious on frozen bodies of water after six snowmobiles have fallen through ice in less than two weeks.
Lawsuit Seeks Reversal Of Michigan’s Ban On Contact Sports
A high school sports advocacy group, hockey league and parents of athletes sued Michigan’s health director on Tuesday, seeking a reversal of a 2 1/2-month state ban on contact sports that was issued to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
New Program Pays For Associate Degree, Trade Certificates
It’s never too late to start over again and the Michigan Reconnect Program is giving residents of age a chance to do just that.
Nearly 1,800 Violations To Be Dismissed By Wayne County Following Michigan Supreme Court Ruling
Nearly 1,800 COVID-19 violations will be dismissed by Wayne County.
Man Charged After Police Find Booby Trap In Michigan Home
A northeastern Michigan man has been arrested after authorities say a booby trap was found in his home as police served a search warrant connected to a stolen credit card.
First Forecast Weather February 3, 2021 (Today)
Sunshine today!
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 2, 2021 (Tonight)
Mostly clear skies overnight.
17 hours ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Jazz Edge Pistons 117-105
Utah regained energy on offense and defense in the closing minutes after squandering a huge lead in the fourth quarter.
Hendrick Signs 2 Sponsors For Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports signed its first two sponsors for Kyle Larson, a promising sign as the driver attempts to rebuild his image after his use of a racial slur derailed his promising career.
NBA Cancels Detroit-Denver Game Because Of Virus Issues
Detroit's game at Denver on Monday night was called off by the NBA because of contact tracing issues for the Pistons left the team without enough players available to take the floor.
Lions Add Staley, Brunell, DeLeone, Capers To New Staff
The Detroit Lions on Friday added Duce Staley, Mark Brunell, Mark DeLeone, and Dom Capers to their coaching staff.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
General Motors Plans To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targetsⁱⁱ to achieve carbon neutrality.
Nissan Recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs For Brake Light Problem
Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Vaccine Rollout Speed
February 3, 2021 at 9:00 am
Filed Under:
coronavirus
,
Daily COVID-19 Minute
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
pandemic
,
Vaccine Rollout
Right now, the million dollar question is: How fast can we vaccinate Americans against Covid-19?
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
