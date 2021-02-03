(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced any food service employee, security guard or janitor living or working in the city, regardless of age, can now call to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the TCF Center.
Last week, Duggan announced that the Detroit Health Department would receive 15,000 vaccine doses, allowing the city to nearly triple the number of vaccinations at the TCF Center.
The full list of eligible individuals now includes:
- NEW: Food service workers, including grocery store, restaurant, meat packing and food and beverage handling employees, living or working in Detroit
- NEW: Security guards living or working in Detroit
- NEW: Janitors living or working in Detroit
- Any Detroit resident age 65 or older
- K-12 teachers and support staff and day care workers
- U.S. Post Office employees who live or work in Detroit
- Employees of the City of Detroit or City-related agencies who are working from their regular job site (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time)
- State and federal law enforcement living or working in Detroit at a work site
- Clergy members interacting face-to-face with members of their congregation
- Funeral home/mortuary employees living or working in Detroit
- Healthcare workers with the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit
Scheduling Appointments
Eligible residents can call 313-230-0505 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday to make an appointment. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.
When scheduling an appointment, individuals will be provided two appointment dates, one for the first dose and another for the required second dose. Call center staff will contact individuals to remind them of their second appointment.
Individuals also will be provided specific instructions on when and where to arrive to the TCF Center, where they will be required to fill out a basic consent form.
City officials are extending the hours of operation at the TCF Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
