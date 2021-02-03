MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,383 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 32 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 563,893 and 14,704 deaths as of Feb. 3.
In the state as of Jan. 29, there has been a total of 481,801 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
