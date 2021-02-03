  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMSuper Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:michael rice, Michigan, school, state superintendent

(CBS DETROIT) – State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice is calling to extend the number of schools days next year due to lost learning during the pandemic.

Rice testified in front of a joint committee Tuesday and said a return to “pre-pandemic education is not enough” adding that the approach needs to be multi-layered. Michigan schools are currently required to have 180 days.

Detroit school board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said, “We’re going to have to look at some creative ways of not just checking off a box for the number of days.”

Rice said in-person classes can resume in the winter if COVID cases remain low and the access to coronavirus vaccines continues to increase.

The state superintendent asked the federal government for a waiver so students in Michigan won’t have to take the standardized math and reading tests in 2021.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Southfield Police: Man Trying To Sell iPhone Robbed And Shot, 17-Year-Old In Custody

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: New Program Pays For Associate Degree, Trade Certificates

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.