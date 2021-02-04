MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,358 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 74 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 63 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 565,251 and 14,778 deaths as of Feb. 4.
In the state as of Jan. 29, there has been a total of 481,801 recovered cases of COVID-19.
