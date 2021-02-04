(CBS DETROIT) – The month of February not only celebrates Black history, but also brings awareness to heart health.

Heart disease and stroke kills one in three women and more women than men die of heart disease and stroke.

To raise awareness of these facts and others, the American Heart Association is turning Detroit red during American Heart Month.

Buildings across downtown Detroit lit exterior windows with red lights, hearts and or dresses.



On Friday, Feb. 5, Michiganders will come together to show their support for the fight against heart disease and stroke by wearing red attire, which is also National Wear Red Day.

Women and men throughout the country will be wearing red sweaters, red dresses, red ties or red dress pins to show their support of this movement to save women’s lives.

Here are some key stats:

Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women each year.

Cardiovascular diseases kill about one woman every 80 seconds and about 80% of cardiovascular diseases may be preventable.

Heart disease is the number 1 killer of women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

More than one in three women is living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

For more information, visit GoRedForWomen.org.