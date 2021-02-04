TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Super Bowl opening week is finally here and fans from across the country are converging upon the Tampa Bay Area. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches give us a first glimpse into Super Bowl 55.

“That’s what keeps me going. I love the game,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Coach Tom Moore.

Whatever keeps them going is working. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches sat down with reporters Monday afternoon to get down to the nitty gritty ahead of Super Bowl Sunday here in Tampa Bay, starting with Head Coach Bruce Arians. Wide Receivers Coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kevin Garver says of Arians, “He’s the same guy. You know, B.A., he’s going to be who he is. He doesn’t really care about what other people think, which is what everyone appreciates about him.” Perhaps the most notable player on the Bucs roster this year is 6-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady. “Quality person, a dedicated person, and he loves the game of football. I guess he and I really have that in common that he loves the competition,” Moore said, laughing. Prior to the 2021 season, the 43-year-old veteran QB was no more than an adversary to Coach Moore. Especially since the former New England Patriot eliminated the Colts from a Super Bowl during Moore’s previous career with Indianapolis. Moore says, of Brady, “The arm strength has never been a question and he’s as good and sharp as I remember him, years back,” but says at age 82 in his 43rd NFL season, he’s focused on getting his fourth championship ring. “Just to see his family and him as a dad and him as a husband, it’s been pretty neat. And he’s valuable to us,” said the Bucs Quarterbacks Coach, Clyde Christensen. He says he’s keeping a close eye on the strength and agility of his guys and Kansas City leading in to Sunday. “You go watch him and you don’t know what you’re going to get and that’s awfully fun. I’m a fan of Patrick Mahomes. I don’t want Tom to play like him Sunday – rather he’ll be a little more on schedule and in the pocket there. But he sure is awfully fun to watch. We tease about it all the time,” said Christensen. But no matter what has kept this team going, Christensen says there’s always room for error and no time for relaxation prior to the big day. “All the way up to the Super Bowl, there’s just this caution hanging over you that something could go South really, really quick.” Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.