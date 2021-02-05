(CBS DETROIT) – Farmington Hills has opened the Costick Center as a warming center from Friday, Feb. 5 through Saturday, Feb. 13.
The Costick Center is located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster.
Citizens using the Costick Center as a warming center do not have to be residents of Farmington Hills.
However, all visitors to the Costick Center are required to complete the Farmington Hills Special Services COVID-19 sign-in sheet upon entry and must wear a mask at all times.
The warming center will be available on the following dates:
- Weekdays – 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Wednesday until 10 p.m.)
- Saturdays – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday, February 7 – Closed
For more information, please call 248-473-1800. The city says please note that this line is answered on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. only.
