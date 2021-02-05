Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As Super Bowl 55 kicks off this Sunday on CBS, three former NFL stars — — Reggie McKenzie, Lomas Brown and Herman Moore — appear on “Michigan Matters” 7:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS 62 to talk how they are helping young people through their respective foundations.
That help includes holding football camps, field trips, education programs and more.
Plus Jen McCollum, Senior Director of Community Relations for the Detroit Lions, also appears to discuss the various community programs and initiatives that the NFL team, is supporting across the region.
Brown, who played for the Lions, also played for Tampa Bay Buccaneers which won the Super Bowl in 2003. He shared thoughts about the upcoming game with Tampa Bay and its quarterback Tom Brady facing the Kansas City Chiefs and its quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The game is being held in Tampa Bay.
McKenzie also offered his two cents on the big game and thoughts on who might win.
Moore talked about major changes at the Detroit Lions as the team will start the upcoming season with a new quarterback, coach and general manager. He mentioned Chris Spielman who also rejoined the team in the front office. And Moore weighed in with his predictions for this Sunday’s big game between the two powerhouse teams.
