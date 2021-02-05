Michigan Reports 1,379 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,379 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 19 deaths Friday.

Donors Helping Michigan Man Buy Home After 25 Years In PrisonA Michigan man who was released from prison after nearly 25 years plans to buy a house after a public plea by his supporters raised more than $265,000.

Thanks To Wife's Letter To Godell, Beaumont Doctor Invited To Attend Super Bowl LVWife of Beaumont doctor writes to NFL Commissioner Roger Godell about how hard her husband has worked during the pandemic as a frontline worker. Godell responds with tickets for him a two healthcare worker friends to attend the Super Bowl

Oakland County Veterans May Be Eligible For $2,500 Through COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program. Here's How To ApplyOakland County veterans, service members and eligible dependents impacted by the pandemic and needing financial help can apply for up to $2,500 in assistance through the Veterans COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program. Here's how to apply.

State Police Reminds Michigan Residents To Be 'Extra Cautious' When Going OutdoorsWith frigid temperatures expected to impact the entire state over the next week, the Michigan State Police is encouraging residents and visitors to be extra cautious when going outdoors.

Michigan House Ties Aid To Giving Virus Powers To CountiesThe Republican-controlled state House approved a nearly $3.6 billion coronavirus relief package Thursday but voted to withhold $2.1 billion for schools unless Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cedes the state’s authority to prohibit in-person instruction or sports to local health officials.