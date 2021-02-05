Today on Drew: Rachael Ray, Tiki Barber, Uoma Beauty Founder Sharon Chuter

Menu
Rachael Ray, Tiki Barber, Uoma Beauty Founder Sharon Chuter
Rachael Ray, Tiki Barber, Uoma Beauty Founder Sharon Chuter
5 hours ago
Michigan Reports 1,379 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths Friday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,379 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 19 deaths Friday.
Donors Helping Michigan Man Buy Home After 25 Years In Prison
A Michigan man who was released from prison after nearly 25 years plans to buy a house after a public plea by his supporters raised more than $265,000.
Thanks To Wife's Letter To Godell, Beaumont Doctor Invited To Attend Super Bowl LV
Wife of Beaumont doctor writes to NFL Commissioner Roger Godell about how hard her husband has worked during the pandemic as a frontline worker. Godell responds with tickets for him a two healthcare worker friends to attend the Super Bowl
Oakland County Veterans May Be Eligible For $2,500 Through COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program. Here's How To Apply
Oakland County veterans, service members and eligible dependents impacted by the pandemic and needing financial help can apply for up to $2,500 in assistance through the Veterans COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program. Here's how to apply.
State Police Reminds Michigan Residents To Be 'Extra Cautious' When Going Outdoors
With frigid temperatures expected to impact the entire state over the next week, the Michigan State Police is encouraging residents and visitors to be extra cautious when going outdoors.
Michigan House Ties Aid To Giving Virus Powers To Counties
The Republican-controlled state House approved a nearly $3.6 billion coronavirus relief package Thursday but voted to withhold $2.1 billion for schools unless Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cedes the state’s authority to prohibit in-person instruction or sports to local health officials.
First Forecast Weather February 5, 2021 (Today)
Windy conditions and frigid temperatures today.
11 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 4, 2021 (Tonight)
Snow continues to move across Metro Detroit.
21 hours ago
Weather Stories
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
Super Bowl LV Picks: Chiefs Or Bucs 'Probably Going To Cover The Point Spread,' Says SportsLine's Kenny White
SportsLine's Wizard of Odds Kenny White takes a look at the action surrounding Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Thanks To Wife's Letter To Godell, Beaumont Doctor Invited To Attend Super Bowl LV
Wife of Beaumont doctor writes to NFL Commissioner Roger Godell about how hard her husband has worked during the pandemic as a frontline worker. Godell responds with tickets for him a two healthcare worker friends to attend the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles Davis
The Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.
Lightning Beat Red Wings 5-1
Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday for their third consecutive win.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
General Motors Plans To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targetsⁱⁱ to achieve carbon neutrality.
Nissan Recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs For Brake Light Problem
Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.
