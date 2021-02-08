SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) — A woman is facing charges after state police say she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from an 84-year-old Saginaw man who she was trusted to care for.
According to Michigan State Police, multiple fraudulent charges were listed on the victim's bank records
The investigation started on June 4 when the victim’s family contacted Michigan State Police.
The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Cindy Lou Moffit from Oakley, was assigned to care for the victim for five years.
On July 1, 2019, Moffit forged $1,964 with nine checks, according to investigators.
In the following months and into the next year, the amounts increased and reached tens of thousands of dollars.
MSP said Moffit had the victim signed over a piece of Ogemaw County property to her at a price below its actual value.
Excluding the Ogemaw County property that was signed over, state police believe more than $50,000 was embezzled in this case.
Moffit was arraigned on 11 charges, including embezzling between $20,000 and $50,000, on Thursday, Feb. 4.
She has a remote hearing on Feb. 18 at 10:45 a.m.
