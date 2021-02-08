(CBS DETROIT) – A 58-year-old man has died following a crash with a Detroit police SUV, according to the department.
It happened Monday morning at 1 a.m. in the intersection of I-96 service drive and West Chicago.
Officers from the Second Precinct were responding to a request for backup. The department’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, with lights and sirens was traveling east on the service drive when they when they collided with the 58-year-old man driving south on West Chicago.
First responders arrived to the location and transported the 58-year-old man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police officers were also transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
