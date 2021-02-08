  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:crash, detroit police, fatal, Michigan, service drive

(CBS DETROIT) – A 58-year-old man has died following a crash with a Detroit police SUV, according to the department.

It happened Monday morning at 1 a.m. in the intersection of I-96 service drive and West Chicago.

RELATED: Caretaker Arraigned, Accused Of Embezzling $50K From 84-Year-Old Michigan Man

Officers from the Second Precinct were responding to a request for backup. The department’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, with lights and sirens was traveling east on the service drive when they when they collided with the 58-year-old man driving south on West Chicago.

First responders arrived to the location and transported the 58-year-old man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Stimulus Check Latest: Did The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment Just Get Shorter?

The police officers were also transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.