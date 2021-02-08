  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, Daily COVID-19 Minute, Dr Oz, Frank Collins, hand sanitizer, pandemic

Buyer beware: The FDA has placed an “Import Alert” on all alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico.

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.