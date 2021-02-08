MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,769 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 11 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Feb. 6. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~884 per day.RELATED: Nearly A Week Later, Ice Cutters On St. Clair River As Residents/Businesses Remain Under Flood Warning
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 569,417 and 14,905 deaths as of Feb. 8.
In the state as of Feb. 5, there has been a total of 498,495 recovered cases of COVID-19.RELATED: Caretaker Arraigned, Accused Of Embezzling $50K From 84-Year-Old Michigan Man
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: DTE Energy Partners With Ann Arbor, Roseville Schools To Deploy Electric Buses To Schools
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek 2 ‘Persons Of Interest’ In Carjacking On Detroit’s West SideMORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Did The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment Just Get Shorter?
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Oakland County Veterans May Be Eligible For $2,500 Through COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program. Here’s How To Apply