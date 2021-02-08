  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,769 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 11 deaths for Sunday and Monday.

Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Feb. 6. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~884 per day.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 569,417 and 14,905 deaths as of Feb. 8.

In the state as of Feb. 5, there has been a total of 498,495 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.