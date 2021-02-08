  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – An off-duty Detroit police officer is listed in critical condition following a crash, the department says.

It happened Sunday at 2:50 a.m. when the off-duty officer was traveling south on Schoenherr in his personal vehicle.

That’s when a 24-year-old man was driving in a Dodge Journey traveling west on E. 7 Mile Road at a high rate of speed, according to police, disregarded a red traffic signal and struck the off-duty officer’s vehicle.

A Chrysler 300 was also stopped at the light and was struck as well. The person in the third vehicle was not injured.

When first responders arrived to the scene, the off-duty officer was conscious, talking and was transported to a local hospital.

The 24-year-old man had three children in his vehicle. They were reportedly not injured. The 24-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.