Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Today on Drew: Patti LaBelle, Cookbook Club With Pilar Valdes & VFFs, Drew’s News
Today on Drew: Patti LaBelle, Cookbook Club With Pilar Valdes & VFFs, Drew’s News
2 hours ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Caretaker Arraigned, Accused Of Embezzling $50K From 84-Year-Old Michigan Man
A woman is facing charges after state police say she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from an 84-year-old Saginaw man who she was trusted to care for.
Crash With Detroit Police SUV Leaves 1 Man Dead, 2 Officers In Stable Condition
A 58-year-old man has died following a crash with a Detroit police SUV.
Off-Duty Detroit Police Officer In Critical Condition After Crash
When first responders arrived to the scene, the off-duty officer was conscious, talking and was transported to a local hospital.
Detroit Seeks To Provide Summer Jobs For 8,000 Teens, Young Adults
Applications for Grow Detroit’s Young Talent are being accepted until May 1 for residents ages 14 to 24.
Michigan Rep. Fred Upton Votes With Democrats To Remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
One Michigan Republican voted to remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green from her House Committee duties.
Ex-Michigan State Guard Ishbia To Donate $32M To Athletics
Michigan State said Thursday that former Spartans basketball player Mat Ishbia has committed to donating a record $32 million to the athletic department.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather February 8, 2021 (Today)
Mostly cloudy and still cold today.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 7, 2021 (Tonight)
Wind chills stay below zero overnight.
19 hours ago
Weather Stories
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
NASCAR Starts New Season With New Teams, New Tracks, New Energy
Michael Jordan took his own advice and just did it: Air Jordan formed his own NASCAR team and expects the foundation will be in place to build a stock car Dream Team centered around Bubba Wallace.
Knicks To Acquire Rose From Pistons
Derrick Rose is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau after a trade that brings him back to New York.
Red Wings Win For 1st Time In 9 Games
Givani Smith had a goal and an assist as Detroit Red Wings won for the first time in nine games, beating the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Sunday.
Super Bowl LV: Bucs Dominate Chiefs To Win Super Bowl
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes to win his seventh Super Bowl title, as Buccaneers easily beat the Chiefs.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
General Motors Plans To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targetsⁱⁱ to achieve carbon neutrality.
Nissan Recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs For Brake Light Problem
Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.
More
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
3:00 PM
The Dr. Oz Show
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
View All Programs
Today on Drew: Patti LaBelle, Cookbook Club With Pilar Valdes & VFFs, Drew’s News
February 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Filed Under:
Cookbook Club With Pilar Valdes & VFFs
,
Drew Barrymore
,
Drew's News
,
Frank Collins
,
Patti LaBelle
,
The Drew Barrymore Show
Today on Drew: Patti LaBelle, Cookbook Club With Pilar Valdes & VFFs, Drew’s News
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related