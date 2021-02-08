(CBS DETROIT) – Travelers can brace for heavy fines if they don’t mask up under the new nationwide mask mandate.
The TSA says it will recommend fines ranging from $250 to as much as $1,500 for people who don’t abide by the new order under the Biden administration.RELATED: Return Of High School Contact Sports Welcomed With Excitement
The order requires travelers in airports, buses, trains and public transit to wear a mask.RELATED: Nearly A Week Later, Ice Cutters On St. Clair River As Residents/Businesses Remain Under Flood Warning
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: DTE Energy Partners With Ann Arbor, Roseville Schools To Deploy Electric Buses To Schools
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek 2 ‘Persons Of Interest’ In Carjacking On Detroit’s West SideMORE: Michigan Reports 1,769 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths For Sunday And Monday
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Oakland County Veterans May Be Eligible For $2,500 Through COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program. Here’s How To Apply
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.