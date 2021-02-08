By Bria Brown
Filed Under:biden administration, Fines, national mask mandate, travelers, TSA

(CBS DETROIT) – Travelers can brace for heavy fines if they don’t mask up under the new nationwide mask mandate.

The TSA says it will recommend fines ranging from $250 to as much as $1,500 for people who don’t abide by the new order under the Biden administration.

RELATED: Return Of High School Contact Sports Welcomed With Excitement

The order requires travelers in airports, buses, trains and public transit to wear a mask.

RELATED: Nearly A Week Later, Ice Cutters On St. Clair River As Residents/Businesses Remain Under Flood Warning