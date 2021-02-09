MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 563 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 60 deaths for Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 569,980 and 14,965 deaths as of Feb. 9.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
