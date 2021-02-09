(CBS DETROIT) – Karen McDonald, the newly elected Oakland County Prosecutor announcing charges against two individuals involved in sex trafficking in Madison Heights.

“My administration is prioritizing the protection of vulnerable individual’s and children.”

McDonald says Michigan ranks among the highest in the nation for sex trafficking cases. During a press conference Tuesday she announced the first-ever trafficking unit within the County prosecutor’s office. The task force is aimed to track down and prosecute anyone praying on women and children. So far there have been two arrest made.

“On February 1, 2021 my office charged Lavonte Sampson of Harper Woods and Chrystal M. Forgays of Warren with human trafficking and conducting a criminal enterprise.”

McDonald says the investigation into the pair has been ongoing since October 2020 and in conjunction with the Madison Heights Police Department. Corey Haines Madison Heights police Chief says they’re both facing multiple felony charges for trafficking a teenage girl at hotels in the Madison Heights.

“We are here for the victims and it’s our job to protect those victims.”

Police looking for a third suspect wanted in connection with this trafficking case.

Carl Lorenzo Perkins last seen in Detroit.

“If you commit this crime in Oakland County we will find you.” Said Chief Haine

The third suspect, CARL LORENZO PERKINS, described as a 5’10” and 160lb Black male, whose last known location is Detroit, is currently wanted by the Madison Heights Police in connection with the case. Should members of the public have information regarding Carl Perkins’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Madison Heights Police Department at (248) 585-2100.

A message from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office…

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is here to help you, not incarcerate you. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or text “HELP” to 233733. And to every man or woman who is currently engaged in sex trafficking – or considering engaging in this crime – know that we will find you, and we will ensure you face justice.”

