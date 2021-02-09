BROCKTON (CBS) – A quick-thinking teacher is being credited for helping get fire crews to a student’s home during an emergency.

“My student, Teresa, is saying ‘my fire alarm is going off, my fire alarm is going off,’’ said teacher Betsy Doyle.

Doyle tells WBZ-TV that’s when she knew something was wrong. The 23-year veteran educator had just resumed her virtual lesson after a lunch break Friday.

“I said do you smell smoke? Do you see any fire? And she said that she smelled smoke. And I said get everyone out of the house,” Doyle said.

Watching the emergency play out on Zoom, was Doyle’s fourth grade class from Brockton’s Raymond School.

“The whole time I was clued in on her and her surroundings,” Doyle said. “For a split second, I focused on the rest of my class in silence because I had them muted and that really choked me up.”

Doyle said that’s when she cut the class short and found two phones. She’d use one to call 911 and the other to call her student and guide her in getting her family out of the house.

Within minutes, firefighters rushed to the address and put out a small fire in the basement. Officials said it was caused by a stick of incense that fell into clothing. No one was hurt and the damage was contained to the clothes.

“I’m just thankful that I was there interacting with her,” Doyle said.

The students, Teresa included, eventually made it back online. Doyle said counselors and the school’s vice principal joined the class to talk about the experience and put the students at ease.

They even managed to end on a high note – looking forward to watching the Super Bowl and seeing each other next week.

“I said ‘have a good weekend. And remember Tom Brady? He’s playing,” quipped Doyle. “Don’t stay up all night, I’ll see you Monday.”