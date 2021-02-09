LIVE AT 1:30 PM
Governor Whitmer To Provide Update On State’s Response To COVID-19
True Crime: Katie Beers Speaks Out On Being Abducted And Held In A Dungeon For 16 Days At The Age Of 10
Dr. Oz recreates a small model of the dungeon where Katie Beers was held at age 10.
2 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Mary Wilson, A Founding Member Of 'The Supremes,' Has Died
Mary Wilson, a founding member of "The Supremes" has died at the age of 76.
AG Nessel: Do Not Fall For Rental Payment Assistance Scam
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michigan residents to beware of a new scam aimed at those struggling to pay rent.
Study Says Michiganders Coped With Pandemic By Drinking Alcohol
According to a study by DrugAbuse.com, many Michiganders coped with the pandemic by drinking. The study found out that Michigan residents had an average of 18 drinks a week last year.
TSA Recommends Mask Fines For Travelers Violating Nationwide Mask Order
Travelers can brace for heavy fines if they don't mask up under the new nationwide mask mandate.
Return Of High School Contact Sports Welcomed With Excitement
Michigan high school student athletes are back meeting for matchups for the first time following a ban on winter contact sports by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Nearly A Week Later, Ice Cutters On St. Clair River As Residents/Businesses Remain Under Flood Warning
Since last week Tuesday, ice cutters have been on the St. Clair River in St. Clair County working to break up the ice so water can freely flow. Ice jams have caused major flooding to some residents in St. Clair County
First Forecast Today- February 9, 2021
Partly sunny, chilly day ahead
8 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 8, 2021 (Today)
Mostly cloudy and still cold today.
1 day ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Michigan jumps to No. 3, Kansas Out
Kansas dropped out of The Associated Press men's college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years on Monday, ending the Jayhawks' record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25.
Larson Appreciative For 2nd Chance
Kyle Larson loaded his motorhome and drove to Daytona International Speedway by himself, alone for some seven hours to prepare for his return to NASCAR competition.
NASCAR Starts New Season With New Teams, New Tracks, New Energy
Michael Jordan took his own advice and just did it: Air Jordan formed his own NASCAR team and expects the foundation will be in place to build a stock car Dream Team centered around Bubba Wallace.
Knicks To Acquire Rose From Pistons
Derrick Rose is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau after a trade that brings him back to New York.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
General Motors Plans To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targetsⁱⁱ to achieve carbon neutrality.
Nissan Recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs For Brake Light Problem
Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.
True Crime: Katie Beers Speaks Out On Being Abducted And Held In A Dungeon For 16 Days At The Age Of 10
February 9, 2021 at 11:00 am
