By Bria Brown
b.1.1.7 covid-19 variant, coronavirus, Michigan, testing, University of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan announced it is expanding its coronavirus testing.

Michigan says this comes after weeks of new cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant on campus.

Weekly testing will be required for all students living on or off campus.

Staff who use campus facilities are also mandated to be tested weekly.

