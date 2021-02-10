(CBS Local)- March Madness is just about a month away and CBS Sports and Turner Sports have announced the game windows and programming schedule for all 67 games of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The coverage will span four networks, CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV with all games also streamed via NCAA March Madness Live. The tournament will be staged entirely in Indiana this year to limit travel amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and 55 of the 67 games will be played in Indianapolis.

The coverage of the tournament begins on Selection Sunday with the one hour Selection Show on March 14, from 6-7 p.m. ET on CBS.

That is followed up with game action beginning on Thursday, March 18 with the First Four games being played on TBS and truTV. On Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, the First Round begins with coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET with games airing across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. The Second Round follows on Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22.

Once the field is cut to the Sweet 16, CBS and TBS will air each of those eight games on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday March 28.

The Elite 8 games will be split between TBS and CBS with each being played in primetime. CBS’ games will air Monday, March 29 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET and TBS’ games will air on Tuesday, March 30 beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.

CBS has the coverage of the Final Four on Saturday, April 3 with the National Championship game set for Monday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The pregame coverage for Saturday’s Final Four games will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET with tip off in the first game set for 5:00 p.m. ET.

The pregame, halftime, and postgame shows for all games will come from studios in New York City and Atlanta.

The full breakout of the programming schedule is below.

Thursday, March 18th FIRST FOUR



Game 1- 5 p.m. truTV

Game 2- 6:20 p.m. TBS

Game 3- 8:30 p.m. truTV

Game 4- 9:50 p.m. TBS

Friday, March 19 FIRST ROUND

Game 5- 12 p.m. CBS

Game 6- 12:30 p.m. truTV

Game 7- 1 p.m. TBS

Game 8- 1:30 p.m. TNT

Game 9- 2:45 p.m. CBS

Game 10- 3:20 p.m. truTV

Game 11- 3:50 p.m. TBS

Game 12- 4:20 p.m. TNT

Game 13- 6:15 p.m. TBS

Game 14- 7 p.m. truTV

Game 15- 7 p.m. CBS

Game 16- 7:15 p.m. TNT

Game 17- 9:10 p.m. TBS

Game 18- 9:30 p.m. CBS

Game 19- 9:45 p.m. truTV

Game 20- 9:50 p.m. TNT

Saturday, March 20 FIRST ROUND

Game 21- 12 p.m. CBS

Game 22-12:30 p.m. truTV

Game 23-1 p.m. TBS

Game 24- 1:30 p.m. TNT

Game 25- 2:45 p.m. CBS

Game 26- 3:20 p.m. truTV

Game 27- 3:50 p.m. TBS

Game 28- 4:20 p.m. TNT

Game 29- 6:15 p.m. TBS

Game 30- 7 p.m. truTV

Game 31- 7 p.m. CBS

Game 32- 7:15 p.m. TNT

Game 33- 9:10 p.m. TBS

Game 34- 9:30 p.m. CBS

Game 35- 9:45 p.m. truTV

Game 36- 9:50 p.m. TNT

Sunday, March 21st SECOND ROUND

Game 37- 12 p.m. CBS

Game 38- 2:30 p.m. CBS

Game 39- 5:00 p.m. CBS

Game 40- 6:00 p.m. TNT

Game 41- 7:00 p.m. TBS

Game 42- 7:30 p.m. truTV

Game 43- 8:30 p.m. TNT

Game 44- 9:30 p.m. TBS

Monday, March 22nd SECOND ROUND

Game 45- 12 p.m. CBS

Game 46- 2:30 p.m. CBS

Game 47- 5:00 p.m. TBS

Game 48- 6:00 p.m. TNT

Game 49- 7:00 p.m. CBS

Game 50- 7:30 p.m. TBS

Game 51- 8:30 p.m. TNT

Game 52- 9:30 p.m. CBS

Saturday, March 27th SWEET 16

Game 53- 2:30 p.m. CBS

Game 54- 5:00 p.m. CBS

Game 55- 7:15 p.m. TBS

Game 56- 9:45 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 28th SWEET 16

Game 57- 2:00 p.m. CBS

Game 58- 4:45 p.m. CBS

Game 59- 7:00 p.m. TBS

Game 60- 9:30 p.m. TBS

Monday, March 29th ELITE 8

Game 61- 7:00 p.m. CBS

Game 62- 9:45 p.m. CBS

Tuesday, March 30th ELITE 8

Game 63- 7:00 p.m. TBS

Game 64- 9:45 p.m. TBS

Saturday, April 3 FINAL FOUR

Game 65- 5:00 p.m. CBS

Game 66- 8:30 p.m. CBS

Monday, April 5 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Game 67- 9:00 p.m. CBS