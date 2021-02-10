(CBS DETROIT) – It’s February in Michigan so of course its freezing, but with temps dropping to frigid levels this week experts reminding drivers that the cold weather can cause harm to your vehicles. Gary Bubar, the Public Affairs Specialist and Traffic Safety with AAA Michigan says they have issued a Statewide Arctic Air Advisory this week.

“We are looking at some cold temperatures at least for the next week, we’re going to be hard pressed to see freezing.”

Bubar says, drivers want to make sure their cars are going to start. He has some important tips that can keep drivers from being stranded and dealing with extra repair cost.

“Make sure that you have your car parked overnight where it’s protected from the wind and the snow and the elements if you can, indoors work even better.”

Bubar says if you don’t have a shed or garage, park your vehicle in a position where the front is not facing the wind direction. He says the number one auto repair they see during the cold months are car batteries. Also there are crucial items that should always be kept in the vehicle just in case your stranded.

“Boots and hat and gloves and a blanket and it doesn’t hurt to have an extra battery and charger an extra battery pack to make sure you don’t lose power and you can stay in communication.”

He says it’s also important to keep the gas tank above half, check tire pressure, and make sure you have plenty of window washing fluid

AAA’s Arctic Air Advisory

Battery – Have charging system tested to ensure it’s fully charged and in good condition.

– Have charging system tested to ensure it’s fully charged and in good condition. Gas – Keep tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

– Keep tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up. Windshield Washer Fluid – Use one with winter solvent that won’t freeze.

– Use one with winter solvent that won’t freeze. Engine Coolant – Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; -30oF/-34oC is a good guideline.

– Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; -30oF/-34oC is a good guideline. Vehicle Storage – Park in a garage. If you don’t have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area.

– Park in a garage. If you don’t have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area. Car Doors – Prevent freezing. Place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame.

– Prevent freezing. Place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame. Car Wash – Postpone until temps rise above freezing© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.