(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is redoubling its efforts to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines by providing low-cost transportation to the TCF Center and holding weekly Senior Saturday vaccination fairs at two churches beginning Feb. 13.

The Detroit Health Department is partnering with two churches to provide vaccinations for Detroit residents, ages 65 and older, on Feb. 13, 20 and 27 and March 6.

The vaccination fairs will take place at Fellowship Chapel located at 7707 Outer Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday and at Second Ebenezer located at 14601 Dequindre, vaccination fairs will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on those Saturdays.

Appointments are required at both churches. Eligible residents should call (313) 230-0505 to schedule an appointment.

City officials expect to schedule up to 500 appointments at each location, each Saturday. Mayor Mike Duggan also said he plans to expand to additional locations to reach seniors in southwest Detroit and the east side starting next week.

Duggan indicated that the focus is on closing the vaccination rate gap between Detroit and the rest of the state and to address vulnerable populations.

Only five percent of Detroiters have been vaccinated compared to 13 percent of the state’s population. Also, 70 percent of all Detroiters who have died of COVID-19 were 65 and older. Of the 16 Detroiters who died recently of COVID-19, 15 individuals were 65 and older.

2,500 doses going to Detroit Meijer stores

The mayor also announced a partnership with the two Meijer locations — on Eight Mile at Woodward and Grand River at W. McNichols — in the city to start offering vaccinations to staff and eligible customers. The retail chain currently has a waiting list of 3,300 customers who are residents of Detroit.

The full list of eligible individuals now includes:

Any Detroit resident age 65 or older

Food service workers, including grocery store, restaurant, meat packing and food and beverage handling employees living or working in Detroit

Security guards living or working in Detroit

Janitors living or working in Detroit

K-12 teachers and support staff and day care workers

U.S. Post Office employees who live or work in Detroit

Employees of the City of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site

State and Federal law enforcement living or working in Detroit at a work site

Clergy members interacting face-to-face with members of their congregation

Funeral home/mortuary employees living or working in Detroit

Healthcare workers with the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit

