MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 915 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 12 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 570,895 and 14,977 deaths as of Feb. 10.
In the state as of Feb. 5, there has been a total of 498,495 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
