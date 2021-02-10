  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Jeff O'Brien, NHL

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a teammate’s shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 30: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers makes a second period save in front of Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on January 30, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1 this season. Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers.

Hornqvist’s winner and sixth goal of the season came on a power play when a shot by Aaron Ekblad deflected off his shoulder and over the head of Thomas Greiss at 8:04 of the second period, making the score 2-1. Hornqvist also had an assist.

“It always hurts a little less when the puck goes in,” Hornqvist said. “All 20 guys out there were really good. It felt like we had control of the puck the whole night. It was a close game, but it didn’t feel like that.”

Bobrovsky allowed an early goal but was able to stop the Red Wings the rest of the way.

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 26: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers is congratulated by Radko Gudas #7 after beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a shootout at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Florida defeated Columbus 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

“I was feeling good. It was nice to be back, to play, to see the puck,” Bobrovsky said. “I wanted to go out and keep up my pace and have a higher intensity. It was a good win for us.”

Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings.

Greiss stopped 20 shots in his eighth straight appearance.

The Panthers are 10-1-1 over their last 12 games against Detroit. The Red Wings have lost nine of 10.

“We have to find ways to win these games,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “We had some chances on the power play, but we need to score.”

GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 14: Head coach Jeff Blashill of the Detroit Red Wings watches from the bench during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on January 14, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Red Wings defeated the Coyotes 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Zadina put the Red Wings ahead 1-0 at the 3:31 mark of the first.

“We started good, won the battles, and scored the goal and felt pretty good,” Zadina said. “We need to score more than one goal.”

Dylan Larkin’s assist on Zadina’s goal, his first point in four games, gives him 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 22 games against the Panthers.

“We need results and we need them now with the hole we’ve dug for ourselves,” Larkin said. “We just couldn’t get it by Bobrovsky.”

MONTREAL, QC – OCTOBER 10: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings prepares to take a face-off against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at the Bell Centre on October 10, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Huberdeau’s assist on the goal by Wennberg was his 450th NHL point.

BACK ON THE ICE

Red Wings F Anthony Mantha returned after being a healthy scratch Sunday.

Panthers F Ryan Lomberg played for the first time since opening night.

ATTENDANCE

The Panthers allow up to 5,000 fans. Attendance was 3.477.

UP NEXT

The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

The Red Wings visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

 

