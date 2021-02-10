Menu
Today on Drew: Lionel Richie, Drew-Gooder, Drew's News
Today on Drew: Lionel Richie, Drew-Gooder, Drew’s News
2 hours ago
Whitmer: Delayed Aid May Slow Vaccines; Senate Has $2B Plan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday pressed state lawmakers to allocate billions in federal COVID-19 aid, warning that a delay could slow Michigan’s vaccination rate and efforts to reopen schools and help ailing businesses.
Michigan State Senate Leader Apologizes For Calling Capitol Riot A Hoax
Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey apologized Tuesday for calling the US Capitol riot a hoax and espousing several conspiracy theories implicating political leadership in a video recorded and posted to YouTube.
Comcast To Award $1M In Grants To Detroit Minority-Owned Small Businesses. Here’s Everything To Know
Comcast is offering $1 million in grants for Detroit’s minority owned businesses. Here's everything you need to know.
DPD Squad Car’s Speed Appears To Play Factor In Crash That Killed Local Attorney
Detroit Police Chief James Craig is speaking out about the death of Attorney Cliff Woodards, who was killed in a crash early Monday morning after being struck by a DPD squad car.
University Of Michigan Expands Weekly Coronavirus Testing
The University of Michigan announced it is expanding its coronavirus testing.
At Least 10 Counties In Michigan Report Cases Of The New Coronavirus Variant
At least 10 Michigan counties are reporting cases of the new COVID-19 variant.
First Forecast Weather February 10, 2021 (Today)
Cloudy conditions return.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 9, 2021 (Tonight)
Temps feel like zero degrees overnight.
18 hours ago
Weather Stories
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
Pistons Beat Nets 122-111, Grant Scores 32
Jerami Grant equaled a career-high with 32 points and the Detroit Pistons took advantage of Durant's absence Tuesday night, beating the Brooklyn Nets 122-111.
Panthers Edge Red Wings 2-1
Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a teammate's shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Kyle Busch Takes Advantage Of Elliott, Blaney To Win Busch Clash
Kyle Busch snagged the first win of the new season, streaking past NASCAR champion Chase Elliott after Elliott spun leader Ryan Blaney in the final stretch of the exhibition Busch Clash.
Pebble Beach Golf Links Profile: Simply One Of The Best Courses In The World
Pebble Beach is a championship-quality course in one of the most scenic and visually stunning settings found anywhere on the PGA Tour.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
General Motors Plans To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targetsⁱⁱ to achieve carbon neutrality.
Nissan Recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs For Brake Light Problem
Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.
