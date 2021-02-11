Michigan Man, Lee Mouat, Charged With Hate Crimes For Striking Black Teen With Bike LockLee Mouat is accused of striking Devin Feelon Jr. with a bike lock in June 2020.

The Pope Francis Center Host Vaccination Clinic For Detroit's Homeless At TCFHomeless day guests at the TCF Center receiving COVID-19 vaccinations hosted by Pope Francis Center of Detroit. This is one of 29 homeless centers in Detroit. TCF being used as a temporary site for the homeless by the Pope Francis Center

James Mels, 56-Year-Old From Shelby Township, Arrested For Involvement in Riots At CapitolJames Mels, 56 from Shelby Township, is the third Michigan man arrested for their involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Henry Ford Museum Opens New "Food Soldiers" Exhibit, Celebrating the History of Race Activism Through AgricultureDr. Debra Reid, Curator of Agriculture and Environment, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the history of Food Soldiers and their impact on the economic welfare of the Black community.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans on His Role as a Leader, Life in Public ServiceWayne County Executive Warren Evans joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect, to share how his early life impacted his career and what advice he'd give to our state's future public servants.

A Detroit Native Shares the City's Impact on Her Life as She Serves at the U.S. Department of Homeland SecurityKarinda Washington, Acting Assistant Secretary for Partnership and Engagement at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect, to share her experience working as a young black woman in Washington D.C.