DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – James Mels, 56 from Shelby Township, is the third Michigan man arrested for their involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
He appeared Thursday in Detroit federal court and was released on bond. Future court hearings will be in Washington.
After getting a tip, the FBI said it recently interviewed Mels, who admitted being at the Capitol and showed photos on his phone.
Mels said “he did not engage in any violence and was not aware of anyone organizing violence,” the FBI said in a court filing.
