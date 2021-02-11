(CBS Detroit) – McDonald’s is bringing back a classic.
Orange Hi-C is returning to restaurants after a four-year hiatus.
The company says it was encouraged by the number of requests it got on social media for the drink's return.
Orange HI-C which first debuted in 1955 will start rolling out next week with nationwide availability coming this summer.
