MONROE, MI (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Lee Mouat is accused of striking Devin Feelon Jr. with a bike lock in June 2020.
Mouat is accused of attacking 18-year-old Devin Feelon Jr., a Black teenager, and attempting to strike another at Sterling State Park in Monroe on June 6, 2020.
Investigators said he repeatedly yelled racial slurs and said Blacks couldn’t use the beach in Monroe.
Mouat's case has moved slowly in federal court since he was initially charged in a criminal complaint in October.
His attorney and prosecutors were discussing a possible plea deal to avoid an indictment, according to a Dec. 14 court filing.
The indictment was filed Wednesday. An email seeking comment was sent to Mouat’s attorney.
Freelon lost at least three teeth and suffered other injuries. Dr. Nawras Najor provided free dental work to fix his smile just before graduation at Orchard Center High School.
