Romance Scams: How Swiping Right Cost This Woman Her Life Savings
One woman tells Dr. Oz how an online romance scam broke her heart and her bank account.
3 hours ago
Henry Ford Museum Opens New "Food Soldiers" Exhibit, Celebrating the History of Race Activism Through Agriculture
Dr. Debra Reid, Curator of Agriculture and Environment, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the history of Food Soldiers and their impact on the economic welfare of the Black community.
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans on His Role as a Leader, Life in Public Service
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect, to share how his early life impacted his career and what advice he'd give to our state's future public servants.
A Detroit Native Shares the City's Impact on Her Life as She Serves at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Karinda Washington, Acting Assistant Secretary for Partnership and Engagement at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect, to share her experience working as a young black woman in Washington D.C.
World-Traveling Designer Roslyn Karamoko Makes Detroit Home, Creates a Space for Black Entrepreneurs on the Rise
Roslyn Karamoko, Founder and CEO of Detroit is the New Black, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about how the brand grew and what the importance of her work is within Detroit's retail district and creative community.
Former Detroit Teacher Leads Tours To Highlight Detroit's Hidden Black History
Jamon Jordan, Educator, Historian, and Founder of the Black Scroll Network, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss important periods in Detroit's hidden Black history.
Governor Whitmer Looks To Boost Tuition, Child Care, and Bridge Spending
Governor Whitmer looks to boost aid for schools, child care, bridge repairs, and coronavirus-related needs in her proposed $67 billion budget.
First Forecast Weather February 11, 2021 (Today)
Some sunshine today.
8 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 10, 2021 (Tonight)
Clouds break overnight.
20 hours ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview Show Airing On CBS Saturday, February 13
One month out from Selection Sunday, CBS will host a Bracket Preview show breaking down the top 16 teams in the country as things stand right now.
Bowman, Byron Sweep Daytona 500 Front Row
New number, new day, new time, same result for Hendrick Motorsports.
No. 3 Michigan Returns To The Court
A look at the upcoming week around the Big Ten Conference:
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview: 'Should Be A Little Closer To A U.S. Open,' Says CBS Sports' Frank Nobilo
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am, lacking amateur celebrities, will play more like a typical PGA Tour event, but the spectacular venue remains anything but typical.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
AAA Michigan Issues A Statewide Arctic Air Advisory, Gives Tips On Vehicle Protection During Cold Weather
With temps in Michigan dropping to frigid levels this week experts with AAA reminding drivers that the cold weather can cause harm to your vehicles. Gives tips on vehicle protection.
General Motors Plans To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targetsⁱⁱ to achieve carbon neutrality.
Romance Scams: How Swiping Right Cost This Woman Her Life Savings
February 11, 2021 at 10:00 am
Filed Under:
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
Life Savings
,
online romance scam
,
Swiping Right
One woman tells Dr. Oz how an online romance scam broke her heart and her bank account.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
