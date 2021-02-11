Henry Ford Museum Opens New "Food Soldiers" Exhibit, Celebrating the History of Race Activism Through AgricultureDr. Debra Reid, Curator of Agriculture and Environment, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the history of Food Soldiers and their impact on the economic welfare of the Black community.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans on His Role as a Leader, Life in Public ServiceWayne County Executive Warren Evans joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect, to share how his early life impacted his career and what advice he'd give to our state's future public servants.

A Detroit Native Shares the City's Impact on Her Life as She Serves at the U.S. Department of Homeland SecurityKarinda Washington, Acting Assistant Secretary for Partnership and Engagement at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect, to share her experience working as a young black woman in Washington D.C.

World-Traveling Designer Roslyn Karamoko Makes Detroit Home, Creates a Space for Black Entrepreneurs on the RiseRoslyn Karamoko, Founder and CEO of Detroit is the New Black, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about how the brand grew and what the importance of her work is within Detroit's retail district and creative community.

Former Detroit Teacher Leads Tours To Highlight Detroit's Hidden Black HistoryJamon Jordan, Educator, Historian, and Founder of the Black Scroll Network, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss important periods in Detroit's hidden Black history.

Governor Whitmer Looks To Boost Tuition, Child Care, and Bridge SpendingGovernor Whitmer looks to boost aid for schools, child care, bridge repairs, and coronavirus-related needs in her proposed $67 billion budget.