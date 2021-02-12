CBS Detroit – With Valentine’s day happening this weekend, some may be planning to use the occasion to “pop the big question”. Planning a wedding they say is a couple’s first trial together, that beyond venues, decorations, and food much the stress can come from who sits where? The other stresses couples face is in the pocketbook. According to Wallet Hub, the average couple shells out $38,000 on their wedding day. The wedding industry is an estimated $73.3 billion dollar per year industry.

Then tied in with a global pandemic, with restrictions placed on public gatherings, holding a wedding nowadays gets complicated. With some opting for limited ceremonies, destination weddings with few friends and families, or just eloping. But as restrictions loosen, Wallet Hub suggests getting your wedding plans in now so there will be less of a rush when things return to normal. With that, the website suggests many maybe choosing to downsize their nuptials for less costly alternatives.

In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States. They compared 182 cities based on costs, facilities and services, and safety among COVID-19 deaths and cases in the past week per capita.

In the list, no Michigan cities made the top ten. The top ten cities include:

1. Orlando, FL

2. Fayetteville, NC

3. Austin, TX

4. Portland, OR

5. Chareston, WV

6. Kansas City, MO

7. Atlanta, GA

8. Vancouver, WA

9. Tampa, FL

10. San Francisco, CA

The two cities in Michigan that made the list were Grand Rapids at #42 and Detroit at #126.

Here’s the rest of list of cities ranked by Wallet Hub.

11 Cincinnati, OH 12 Newport News, VA 13 Seattle, WA 14 Raleigh, NC 15 Virginia Beach, VA 16 Lewiston, ME 17 Las Vegas, NV 18 Richmond, VA 19 Honolulu, HI 20 Durham, NC 21 Norfolk, VA 22 Knoxville, TN 23 Salem, OR 24 Boise, ID 25 Portland, ME 26 Greensboro, NC 27 Houston, TX 28 Charleston, SC 29 Spokane, WA 30 Charlotte, NC 31 St. Louis, MO 32 Tulsa, OK 33 Sacramento, CA 34 Albuquerque, NM 35 Tacoma, WA 36 Missoula, MT 37 Oklahoma City, OK 38 Columbia, SC 39 Huntington, WV 40 St. Petersburg, FL 41 Chattanooga, TN 42 Grand Rapids, MI 43 Lexington-Fayette, KY 44 Chesapeake, VA 45 Winston-Salem, NC 46 Plano, TX 47 Gulfport, MS 48 Fort Lauderdale, FL 49 San Diego, CA 50 Columbus, GA 51 Dallas, TX 52 Fresno, CA 53 Columbus, OH 54 Juneau, AK 55 Memphis, TN 56 Madison, WI 57 Oakland, CA 58 Springfield, MO 59 Cleveland, OH 60 Reno, NV 61 Tallahassee, FL 62 Wichita, KS 63 Salt Lake City, UT 64 South Burlington, VT 65 Las Cruces, NM 66 Mobile, AL 67 Pittsburgh, PA 68 Colorado Springs, CO 69 Huntsville, AL 70 Birmingham, AL 71 Burlington, VT 72 Jacksonville, FL 73 San Jose, CA 74 Port St. Lucie, FL 75 Santa Rosa, CA 76 Cape Coral, FL 77 North Las Vegas, NV 78 Cheyenne, WY 79 Denver, CO 80 Lincoln, NE 81 Louisville, KY 82 Jackson, MS 83 Bakersfield, CA 84 Overland Park, KS 85 Toledo, OH 86 Akron, OH 87 Billings, MT 88 Des Moines, IA 89 Tucson, AZ 90 Fort Worth, TX 91 Chula Vista, CA 92 Baton Rouge, LA 93 Henderson, NV 94 Little Rock, AR 95 Santa Ana, CA 96 Minneapolis, MN 97 Pembroke Pines, FL 98 Montgomery, AL 99 San Antonio, TX 100 Fremont, CA 101 Anaheim, CA 102 Pearl City, HI 103 Oceanside, CA 104 Columbia, MD 105 Dover, DE 106 Fargo, ND 107 Nampa, ID 108 Tempe, AZ 109 New Orleans, LA 110 Indianapolis, IN 111 Corpus Christi, TX T-112 Miami, FL T-112 Buffalo, NY 114 Irvine, CA 115 Fort Wayne, IN 116 Augusta, GA 117 Irving, TX 118 Rochester, NY 119 Nashville, TN 120 Huntington Beach, CA 121 Omaha, NE 122 Aurora, CO 123 Rapid City, SD 124 Garden Grove, CA 125 Glendale, AZ 126 Detroit, MI 127 Anchorage, AK 128 Garland, TX 129 Chicago, IL 130 Arlington, TX 131 Gilbert, AZ 132 Casper, WY 133 Washington, DC 134 West Valley City, UT 135 Stockton, CA 136 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 137 Cedar Rapids, IA 138 Chandler, AZ 139 Modesto, CA 140 Fort Smith, AR 141 St. Paul, MN 142 Brownsville, TX 143 Baltimore, MD 144 Riverside, CA 145 Phoenix, AZ 146 Shreveport, LA 147 Mesa, AZ 148 Aurora, IL 149 Los Angeles, CA 150 Oxnard, CA 151 Milwaukee, WI 152 Scottsdale, AZ 153 El Paso, TX 154 San Bernardino, CA 155 Glendale, CA 156 Grand Prairie, TX 157 Manchester, NH 158 Fontana, CA 159 Philadelphia, PA 160 Hialeah, FL 161 Laredo, TX 162 Nashua, NH 163 Wilmington, DE 164 Long Beach, CA 165 Amarillo, TX 166 Ontario, CA 167 Peoria, AZ 168 Sioux Falls, SD 169 Moreno Valley, CA 170 Lubbock, TX 171 Warwick, RI 172 Santa Clarita, CA 173 Bismarck, ND 174 New Haven, CT 175 Worcester, MA 176 New York, NY 177 Boston, MA 178 Bridgeport, CT 179 Yonkers, NY 180 Newark, NJ 181 Jersey City, NJ 182 Providence, RI

When you break down the metrics the lowest average wedding cost includes:

1. Brownsville, TX

2. Las Cruces, NM

3. Fort Smith, AR

4. Charleston, WV

5. Laredo, TX

The highest average wedding cost cities are:

T-178. New York, NY

T-178 Newark, NJ

T-178 Jersey City, NJ

T-178 Yonkers, NY

182. Bridgeport, CT

The states with the most wedding chapels & churches per capita:

1. Columbia, SC

2. Wilmington, DE

3. Salt Lake City, UT

4. Jackson, MS

5. Birmingham, AL

The states with fewest wedding chapels and churches per capita:

178, Cape Coral, FL

179. Pembroke Pines, FL

180. Pearl City, HI

181. Santa Clarita, CA

182. West Valley City, UT

Cities with the most event planners per capita:

T-1. Washington, D.C.

T-1. Orlando, Fl

T-3. Denver, CO

T-3. Aurora, CO

T-5. San Francisco, CA

Cities with fewest event planners per capita:

171. Gulfport, MS

172. Mobile, AL

173. Bakersfield, CA

174. Fayetteville, NC

175. Baton Rouge, LA

Most bridal shops per capita:

T-1. Los Angeles, CA

T-1. Miami, FL

T-1 New York, NY

4. Chicago, IL

5. Las Vegas, NV

Fewest bridal shops per capita:

177. Newark, NJ

178. Nampa, ID

179. Las Cruces, NM

180. Bridgeport, CT

181. Grand Prairie, TX

Most flower shops per capita:

T-1. Orlando, FL

T-1. Honolulu, HI

3. St Louis, MO

4. Miami, FL

Fewest flower shops per capita:

178. Grand Prarie, TX

179. Garland, TX

180. Pearl City, HI

181. Peoria, AZ

182. West Valley City, UT

