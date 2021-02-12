CBS Detroit – With Valentine’s day happening this weekend, some may be planning to use the occasion to “pop the big question”. Planning a wedding they say is a couple’s first trial together, that beyond venues, decorations, and food much the stress can come from who sits where? The other stresses couples face is in the pocketbook. According to Wallet Hub, the average couple shells out $38,000 on their wedding day. The wedding industry is an estimated $73.3 billion dollar per year industry.
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States. They compared 182 cities based on costs, facilities and services, and safety among COVID-19 deaths and cases in the past week per capita.
In the list, no Michigan cities made the top ten. The top ten cities include:
- 1. Orlando, FL
- 2. Fayetteville, NC
- 3. Austin, TX
- 4. Portland, OR
- 5. Chareston, WV
- 6. Kansas City, MO
- 7. Atlanta, GA
- 8. Vancouver, WA
- 9. Tampa, FL
- 10. San Francisco, CA
The two cities in Michigan that made the list were Grand Rapids at #42 and Detroit at #126.
Here’s the rest of list of cities ranked by Wallet Hub.
|11
|Cincinnati, OH
|12
|Newport News, VA
|13
|Seattle, WA
|14
|Raleigh, NC
|15
|Virginia Beach, VA
|16
|Lewiston, ME
|17
|Las Vegas, NV
|18
|Richmond, VA
|19
|Honolulu, HI
|20
|Durham, NC
|21
|Norfolk, VA
|22
|Knoxville, TN
|23
|Salem, OR
|24
|Boise, ID
|25
|Portland, ME
|26
|Greensboro, NC
|27
|Houston, TX
|28
|Charleston, SC
|29
|Spokane, WA
|30
|Charlotte, NC
|31
|St. Louis, MO
|32
|Tulsa, OK
|33
|Sacramento, CA
|34
|Albuquerque, NM
|35
|Tacoma, WA
|36
|Missoula, MT
|37
|Oklahoma City, OK
|38
|Columbia, SC
|39
|Huntington, WV
|40
|St. Petersburg, FL
|41
|Chattanooga, TN
|42
|Grand Rapids, MI
|43
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|44
|Chesapeake, VA
|45
|Winston-Salem, NC
|46
|Plano, TX
|47
|Gulfport, MS
|48
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|49
|San Diego, CA
|50
|Columbus, GA
|51
|Dallas, TX
|52
|Fresno, CA
|53
|Columbus, OH
|54
|Juneau, AK
|55
|Memphis, TN
|56
|Madison, WI
|57
|Oakland, CA
|58
|Springfield, MO
|59
|Cleveland, OH
|60
|Reno, NV
|61
|Tallahassee, FL
|62
|Wichita, KS
|63
|Salt Lake City, UT
|64
|South Burlington, VT
|65
|Las Cruces, NM
|66
|Mobile, AL
|67
|Pittsburgh, PA
|68
|Colorado Springs, CO
|69
|Huntsville, AL
|70
|Birmingham, AL
|71
|Burlington, VT
|72
|Jacksonville, FL
|73
|San Jose, CA
|74
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|75
|Santa Rosa, CA
|76
|Cape Coral, FL
|77
|North Las Vegas, NV
|78
|Cheyenne, WY
|79
|Denver, CO
|80
|Lincoln, NE
|81
|Louisville, KY
|82
|Jackson, MS
|83
|Bakersfield, CA
|84
|Overland Park, KS
|85
|Toledo, OH
|86
|Akron, OH
|87
|Billings, MT
|88
|Des Moines, IA
|89
|Tucson, AZ
|90
|Fort Worth, TX
|91
|Chula Vista, CA
|92
|Baton Rouge, LA
|93
|Henderson, NV
|94
|Little Rock, AR
|95
|Santa Ana, CA
|96
|Minneapolis, MN
|97
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|98
|Montgomery, AL
|99
|San Antonio, TX
|100
|Fremont, CA
|101
|Anaheim, CA
|102
|Pearl City, HI
|103
|Oceanside, CA
|104
|Columbia, MD
|105
|Dover, DE
|106
|Fargo, ND
|107
|Nampa, ID
|108
|Tempe, AZ
|109
|New Orleans, LA
|110
|Indianapolis, IN
|111
|Corpus Christi, TX
|T-112
|Miami, FL
|T-112
|Buffalo, NY
|114
|Irvine, CA
|115
|Fort Wayne, IN
|116
|Augusta, GA
|117
|Irving, TX
|118
|Rochester, NY
|119
|Nashville, TN
|120
|Huntington Beach, CA
|121
|Omaha, NE
|122
|Aurora, CO
|123
|Rapid City, SD
|124
|Garden Grove, CA
|125
|Glendale, AZ
|126
|Detroit, MI
|127
|Anchorage, AK
|128
|Garland, TX
|129
|Chicago, IL
|130
|Arlington, TX
|131
|Gilbert, AZ
|132
|Casper, WY
|133
|Washington, DC
|134
|West Valley City, UT
|135
|Stockton, CA
|136
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|137
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|138
|Chandler, AZ
|139
|Modesto, CA
|140
|Fort Smith, AR
|141
|St. Paul, MN
|142
|Brownsville, TX
|143
|Baltimore, MD
|144
|Riverside, CA
|145
|Phoenix, AZ
|146
|Shreveport, LA
|147
|Mesa, AZ
|148
|Aurora, IL
|149
|Los Angeles, CA
|150
|Oxnard, CA
|151
|Milwaukee, WI
|152
|Scottsdale, AZ
|153
|El Paso, TX
|154
|San Bernardino, CA
|155
|Glendale, CA
|156
|Grand Prairie, TX
|157
|Manchester, NH
|158
|Fontana, CA
|159
|Philadelphia, PA
|160
|Hialeah, FL
|161
|Laredo, TX
|162
|Nashua, NH
|163
|Wilmington, DE
|164
|Long Beach, CA
|165
|Amarillo, TX
|166
|Ontario, CA
|167
|Peoria, AZ
|168
|Sioux Falls, SD
|169
|Moreno Valley, CA
|170
|Lubbock, TX
|171
|Warwick, RI
|172
|Santa Clarita, CA
|173
|Bismarck, ND
|174
|New Haven, CT
|175
|Worcester, MA
|176
|New York, NY
|177
|Boston, MA
|178
|Bridgeport, CT
|179
|Yonkers, NY
|180
|Newark, NJ
|181
|Jersey City, NJ
|182
|Providence, RI
When you break down the metrics the lowest average wedding cost includes:
- 1. Brownsville, TX
- 2. Las Cruces, NM
- 3. Fort Smith, AR
- 4. Charleston, WV
- 5. Laredo, TX
The highest average wedding cost cities are:
- T-178. New York, NY
- T-178 Newark, NJ
- T-178 Jersey City, NJ
- T-178 Yonkers, NY
- 182. Bridgeport, CT
The states with the most wedding chapels & churches per capita:
- 1. Columbia, SC
- 2. Wilmington, DE
- 3. Salt Lake City, UT
- 4. Jackson, MS
- 5. Birmingham, AL
The states with fewest wedding chapels and churches per capita:
- 178, Cape Coral, FL
- 179. Pembroke Pines, FL
- 180. Pearl City, HI
- 181. Santa Clarita, CA
- 182. West Valley City, UT
Cities with the most event planners per capita:
- T-1. Washington, D.C.
- T-1. Orlando, Fl
- T-3. Denver, CO
- T-3. Aurora, CO
- T-5. San Francisco, CA
Cities with fewest event planners per capita:
- 171. Gulfport, MS
- 172. Mobile, AL
- 173. Bakersfield, CA
- 174. Fayetteville, NC
- 175. Baton Rouge, LA
Most bridal shops per capita:
- T-1. Los Angeles, CA
- T-1. Miami, FL
- T-1 New York, NY
- 4. Chicago, IL
- 5. Las Vegas, NV
Fewest bridal shops per capita:
- 177. Newark, NJ
- 178. Nampa, ID
- 179. Las Cruces, NM
- 180. Bridgeport, CT
- 181. Grand Prairie, TX
Most flower shops per capita:
- T-1. Orlando, FL
- T-1. Honolulu, HI
- 3. St Louis, MO
- 4. Miami, FL
- 5. Miami, FL
Fewest flower shops per capita:
- 178. Grand Prarie, TX
- 179. Garland, TX
- 180. Pearl City, HI
- 181. Peoria, AZ
- 182. West Valley City, UT
