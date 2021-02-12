Southfield (CBS Detroit) – On the heels of social injustice and issues of inclusion dominating headlines, Joanna McGrath, CEO of The Valuable 500, and Jerry Norcia, President & CEO of DTE Energy, appear on “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (7:30 am on CBS 62) to discuss an initiative gaining traction with corporations working to help and include those living with disabilities.

McGrath, who runs the organization, appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about their effort which has gained support from over 420 global companies including DTE Energy, Perrigo Company and Dow in Michigan.

Norcia talked with Cain about the importance of a diverse work force and how they are serving as champions for those living with disabilities. He explained why they joined The Valuable 500.

Then Joe Spencer, of WGPR -TV Historical Society, appeared with Cain to talk about the building where the first black-owned TV station in the nation opened on E. Jefferson which was just acknowledged as a historic location by the National Register of Historic Places.

WGPR-TV Historical Society, started by Karen Hudson Samuels, Spencer and other former employees of WGPR-TV 62, spent years preserving the station’s rich history and worked to have it designated.

The National Park Service held an event on Feb. 1—the first day of Black History month –where Karen Hudson Samuels, Spencer, Amyre Makupson, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and others got together to celebrate the occasion.

Spencer also shared thoughts about Karen Hudson Samuels, his longtime friend who died unexpectantly this week. He talked about her impact on journalism and the community as she mentored and encouraged so many young African Americans who now work in media and entertainment across the nation.

“She was a pioneer and mentored and helped so many,” he said.

Finally, Elana Rugh appeared to discuss the Detroit Historical Society and its decision to make “Detroit 67: Perspectives” a permanent exhibit at the museum. She mentioned how the exhibit would also honor Marlowe Stoudamire, who oversaw that exhibit which was sponsored by PNC Bank and others. He died of complications from Covid-19 last year.

Rugh discussed the challenges of operating a cultural facility during this pandemic but noted the museum is open with safety precautions in place.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS at its new time, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62