(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating an unidentified body that was discovered in Detroit.
It happened in the 17000 block of Heyden, where police say the unidentified body found in the rear of the location.
The sex and cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.
As of Friday morning, no further information was available.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
