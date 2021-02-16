FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man has been found stabbed to death in the parking lot of a southeastern Michigan hotel.
The stabbing occurred during a fight late Sunday with another man who was arrested in the hotel's lobby in Frenchtown Township, the Monroe County sheriff's office said Monday.
The suspect was treated at a hospital for injuries from the fight. He was being held in the county jail.
The sheriff’s office said the two 25-year-old men, both from Monroe, had been together earlier in the evening.
Their names were not immediately released.
