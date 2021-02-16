  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:hotel, man, Michigan, stabbed

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man has been found stabbed to death in the parking lot of a southeastern Michigan hotel.

The stabbing occurred during a fight late Sunday with another man who was arrested in the hotel’s lobby in Frenchtown Township, the Monroe County sheriff’s office said Monday.

The suspect was treated at a hospital for injuries from the fight. He was being held in the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said the two 25-year-old men, both from Monroe, had been together earlier in the evening.

Their names were not immediately released.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.