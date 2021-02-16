MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 775 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 19 deaths Tuesday.
In the state as of Feb. 12, there has been a total of 517,991 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
