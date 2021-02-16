(CBS DETROIT) – Road crews have been working around the clock braving the cold weather to clear the streets of snow and ice.

“Right now, most of the main roads are in relatively decent shape. They’re passable given the amount of snow we’ve had. Some of the back roads and the subdivisions we have not yet gotten to, we’re working on getting those as quickly as possible,” said Craig Bryson, Road Commission for Oakland County Senior Communications Manager.

The Road Commission for Oakland County is rotating workers in 16-hour shifts to plow almost 3,000 miles of road.

The massive job in Oakland County won’t be done in 24 hours, in fact the clean-up efforts will move into Thursday.

“We ask for people’s patience. You know safety dictates where we focus on the roads with the most traffic, moving at the highest speeds first to get those in good shape you know before we move into subdivision streets where there’s a lot less traffic at lower speeds,” said Bryson.

In the city of Detroit, contractors have 24 hours to clear residential streets and should wrap up by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

County road officials are warning drivers to stay clear of plow trucks and keep a safe distance on the roads.

“We had a great reminder of that this morning. We had somebody that plowed into the back of one of our plow trucks on I-75. Fortunately, both the plow truck driver and the car driver walked away without serious injuries, but the car was totaled. So please give those truck room to plow and do their jobs. They’re very large. They take a lot of room to stop and to turn. They’re relatively slow moving so please just don’t crowd the plow. Let them do their jobs and make the roads safe for the rest of us,” said Bryson.

