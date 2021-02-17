  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services, reports

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 939 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 11 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 577,203 and 15,188 deaths as of Feb. 17.

RELATED: Online Gambling & Sports Betting Sites Raking in Millions After 10 Days Of Operations

 

RELATED: AG Nessel Brings Awareness To Continuing COVID Relief Programs, Warns Of Potential New Scams

In the state as of Feb. 12, there has been a total of 517,991 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE: Crews To Lower Spillway Connected To Failed Michigan Dam

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.