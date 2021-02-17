  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
juvenile, karen mcdonald, Michigan, oakland county, parole, prosecutor

(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County inmates sentenced to life as juveniles could get a second chance to re-enter society.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed re-sentencing notices on behalf of 22 state prison inmates.

McDonald’s office says after reviewing the cases, two inmates will remain on life sentences.

This comes after a 2012 Supreme Court ruling declared juvenile life sentences without the possibility of parole unconstitutional.

