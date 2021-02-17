(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County inmates sentenced to life as juveniles could get a second chance to re-enter society.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed re-sentencing notices on behalf of 22 state prison inmates.
McDonald's office says after reviewing the cases, two inmates will remain on life sentences.
This comes after a 2012 Supreme Court ruling declared juvenile life sentences without the possibility of parole unconstitutional.
