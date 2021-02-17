(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Department of Human Resources is now accepting applications for a host of seasonal job opportunities for students that offer valuable experience in the workplace, an opportunity to put classroom training to use and pays a good wage for the summer.
“This is a wonderful opportunity and allows high school and college students to get real-world experience, learn new skills or refine existing ones that may lead to a satisfying career,” County Executive Dave Coulter said. “These jobs have historically been very popular, so I encourage any student who is interested to apply now.”RELATED: Online Gambling & Sports Betting Sites Raking in Millions After 10 Days Of Operations
Available job titles range from a summer business clerk or health education assistant to student epidemiologist, seasonal laborer or animal census workers. Jobs generally last for 13 weeks and starting wages range from $11.31 to $15.92 an hour, depending on the position and if this is your first year with the county.
Students as young as 16 and have not yet finished high school require permission from a parent or guardian to be eligible for some jobs. Most positions require little or no experience. For complete details on the available positions, including wages, go to www.oakgov.com/jobs and search “Summer.”RELATED: AG Nessel Brings Awareness To Continuing COVID Relief Programs, Warns Of Potential New Scams
Oakland County Parks and Recreation also is accepting applications for summer employment. Parks will be filling positions at one of its 14 parks, five golf courses, two water parks, two campgrounds and Holly Oaks ORV park. These positions include seasonal laborers, lifeguards, seasonal program specialists, food service workers, attendants and program leaders. More information is available at www.oaklandcountyparks.com.
College internship positions are designed for individuals to obtain real-world experience while gaining class credits. Paid internships are available during all semesters, for freshmen through graduate-level students. College intern positions are typically posted during the late summer, with applications accepted until an adequate amount has been submitted.MORE: Michigan Reports 939 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Wednesday
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.