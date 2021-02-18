  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Detroit Proud, Djangophonique, Erin Zindle, Gaston Reggio, Greg Tramper, Heard In Detroit, Jo Serrapere & The LaFawndas, Joe Garofalo, Justin Alexandor, Local Music, Mike Leslie, river, Tom Alter

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From living room jams to home studios, musicians are (digitally) opening their homes to their fans…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.

 

Djangophonique

 

Erin Zindle

 

Jo Serrapere & The LaFawndas

 

Mike Leslie

 

Joe Garofalo

 

Gastón Reggio

Greg Tramper

 

Tom Alter

 

River

 

Justin Alexandor