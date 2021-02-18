With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!
See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From living room jams to home studios, musicians are (digitally) opening their homes to their fans…dig in and enjoy!
Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.
Djangophonique
Erin Zindle
Jo Serrapere & The LaFawndas
Mike Leslie
Joe Garofalo
Greg Tramper
Tom Alter
River
Justin Alexandor