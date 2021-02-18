MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 888 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 85 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 72 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: County Board Votes Down Resolution Recognizing US Rep’s Work
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 578,091 and 15,273 deaths as of Feb. 18.
READ MORE: Watch Live From NASA's Jet Propulsion Labortory Covers the Landing Of The Mars Perseverance Rover
In the state as of Feb. 12, there has been a total of 517,991 recovered cases of COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: Coast Guard Searching For Person Who Fell Through Ice On Detroit River
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.