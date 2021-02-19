Menu
Armie Hammer’s Ex Says He Knife Branded Her And Allegedly Spoke Of Cannibalism
Paige Lorenze tells Dr. Oz about the initial she says Armie Hammer carved into her body.
30 minutes ago
Black History Month: Country’s First African-Centered Public School
Part of the curriculum teaches the contributions African people made in the United States and Diaspora.
MDOT: Frontenac Street Overpass Demolition Requires Closing I-94 This Weekend In Detroit
The Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be demolishing the Frontenac Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend.
Michigan Reports 888 New COVID-19 Cases, 85 Deaths Thursday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 888 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 85 deaths Thursday.
Biden Postponing Michigan Trip Due To Weather
President Joe Biden is postponing his trip to Michigan on Thursday due to travel concerns over weather.
County Board Votes Down Resolution Recognizing US Rep’s Work
Elected officials in northern Michigan have voted down a resolution to recognize the service of a Republican congressman to his district.
Coast Guard Searching For Person Who Fell Through Ice On Detroit River
First responders are still searching for a person who fell through the ice on the Detroit River, near Belle Isle, and didn’t resurface.
First Forecast Weather February 19, 2021 (Today)
A little morning sunshine and a chance of afternoon snow.
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 18, 2021 (Tonight)
Snow ends tonight.
16 hours ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
Daytona Road Course Takes Spotlight For NASCAR
O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona
QB Joe Milton Enters Transfer Portal
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton has entered the transfer portal, depleting coach Jim Harbaugh's depth at the position.
No. 3 Michigan Handles Rutgers 71-64
The stage is set for another Michigan-Ohio State showdown — this time on the hardwood.
Wallace Becomes 1st Black Driver To Lead Lap At Daytona 500
Bubba Wallace ran into trouble early and late in his first Daytona 500 driving for Michael Jordan.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Winter Weather Blitz Causes Ford To Shutdown Plants
The winter weather systems that are causing havoc across the southern United States is also affecting production for Ford in many of its plants.
AAA Michigan Issues A Statewide Arctic Air Advisory, Gives Tips On Vehicle Protection During Cold Weather
With temps in Michigan dropping to frigid levels this week experts with AAA reminding drivers that the cold weather can cause harm to your vehicles. Gives tips on vehicle protection.
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Challenge Trial
February 19, 2021 at 8:58 am
Filed Under:
Challenge Trial
,
coronavirus
,
Daily COVID-19 Minute
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
pandemic
,
U.S. Variant
Next month: Researchers in the U.K. will purposefully expose people to Covid-19.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
