By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Daytona International Speedway, Jeff O'Brien, Nascar, O'Reilly Auto Parts 253

NASCAR CUP SERIES

O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 09: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 AdventHealth Chevrolet, and Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 MoneyLion Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Daytona road course

Race distance: 70 laps, 253 miles

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting seventh in mid-August.

Last race: Michael McDowell emerged from a multi-car wreck on the final lap to make the Daytona 500 his first career Cup Series victory in his 358th career start.

Fast facts: McDowell led for less than half a lap but took advantage when Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and race leader Joey Logano crashed battling for the win. … Denny Hamlin led a race-high 98 laps but finished fifth in his bid for an unprecedented third straight victory in “The Great American Race.” … Bubba Wallace, driving for the new team co-owned by Hamlin and basketball great Michael Jordan, became the first Black driver to lead a lap in NASCAR’s biggest race. … Only 11 cars finished on the lead lap. … Reigning series champion Chase Elliott finished second.

Next race: Dixie Vodka 400, Feb. 28, Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Super Start Batteries 188

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 13: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Verizon 5G Ford, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m.

Track: Daytona road course

Race distance: 52 laps, 188 miles

Last year: Austin Cindric won from the pole in mid-August.

Last race: Cindric, the reigning series champion, held off Brett Moffitt and Harrison Burton in a two-lap overtime battle for his ninth career victory.

Fast facts: Cindric is the first reigning Xfinity champion to win the next year’s season-opening race since 1996 champion Randy LaJoie in 1997. … Moffitt’s second-place finish was a career-best. … Burton’s cousin, Jeb, finished fourth. … Justin Haley, seeking his fourth consecutive superspeedway victory in the series, crashed with 15 laps to go.

Next race: Contender Boats 250, Feb. 27, Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

BrakeBest Pads 159

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Johnny Sauter, driver of the #13 Vivitar/RealTree Toyota, and Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 I.B.E.W. Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida

Schedule: Friday, race, 7:30 p.m.

Track: Daytona road course

Race distance: 44 laps, 159 miles

Last year: Sheldon Creed won after starting 14th in mid-August.

Last race: Ben Rhodes got a push from teammate Matt Crafton on the final lap of overtime to pass Cory Roper for the victory

Fast facts: The race was the first for Rhodes’ ThorSport team since a switch from Ford to Toyota in the offseason. … Jordan Anderson also passed Roper to finish second in the season-opener for the second year in a row. The margin was 0.036 seconds. … Hailie Deegan spun out in her debut in a national series and finished 24th out of 36 cars.

Next race: Silver State 200, March 5, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FORMULA ONE

Last race:

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 13: Third placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 does donuts after the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 13, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Giuseppe Cacace – Pool/Getty Images)

completed his sixth championship season in seven years even though Max Verstappen held off the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and Valterri Bottas for his second victory of the season.

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, March 28, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener)

INDYCAR

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 23: Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads a pack of cars during the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Last race: Scott Dixon clinched his sixth series championship, holding off Josef Newgarden despite Newgarden’s Dixon-matching fourth victory of the season.

Next race: April 18, Birmingham, Alabama (season opener)

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 11-14, Gainesville, Florida.

 

WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS

Next event: Feb. 26-27, Paige, Texas.

 

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.