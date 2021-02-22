(CBS Detroit) – Delays in census data are now causing conflict around Michigan’s appointed redistricting committee.
The general counsel for the committee said a closed-door meeting would take place to discuss the delay.
Some lawmakers say they are concerned about the committee's transparency.
This comes after the federal government announced census data would be released on September 30th.
13 days after Michigan's September 17th redistricting deadline.
