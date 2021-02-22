  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services, reports

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,484 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 3 deaths Thursday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 581,403 and 15,362 deaths as of Feb. 22.

READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Will Your Next Relief Payment Be $1,400?

 

READ MORE: Michigan Matters: The Mayors Weigh In!

In the state as of Feb. 12, there has been a total of 529,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.

 

MORE NEWS: Detroit Your Choir Gets Docuseries On Disney Plus

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.